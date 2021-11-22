Stipe Miocic Wishes UFC Offered Him Interim Title Shot

Stipe Miocic still isn’t happy with the UFC over not even contacting him about an interim title fight.

Back in August, Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis collided for the interim UFC Heavyweight Championship. The decision to go with an interim title fight was puzzling to many and for Stipe, he felt slighted over not even being approached about competing for the gold.

Gane ended up defeating Lewis and he will now meet Francis Ngannou in a title unification bout. The action will take place at UFC 270 on Jan. 22.

Stipe Miocic Talks Missing Interim Title Shot

Stipe Miocic had called for a trilogy fight with Francis Ngannou but he was particularly peeved when he wasn’t even asked about the interim title fight. Here’s what he told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour.

“I would’ve loved to have been asked that. I understand what the UFC’s doing. It’s a business but at the same time, I think that I deserved a trilogy fight. I wasn’t even asked for the interim fight, which you know, who knows if I would’ve taken it but it would’ve been nice to have been asked.”

Eventual Move To Boxing?

Miocic was then asked about his desire to box. The former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion said the thought of putting on the boxing gloves excites him.

“Yeah, I would love it. I would love to. Oh my god, over the moon for it I’m telling you right now. It really excites me because I think it’s just different. It’s just like the thrill, something different. You don’t have to worry about kicks and knees and takedowns. It’s just a new combat, new experience, a different atmosphere. I love it.”

Miocic went on to say that he wants a well-known heavyweight if he’s expected to box.

“Whoever, I mean I want somebody known.”

When Helwani mentioned the likes of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, Miocic said he’s willing to take on either man.

“Yeah, of course.”