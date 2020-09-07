With the idea of Brock Lesnar making an MMA comeback, one potential opponent being discussed for him is former light heavyweight champ Jon Jones. However heavyweight king Stipe Miocic believes that he should get the first crack at Lesnar before Jones.

After Miocic lost his heavyweight title to Daniel Cormier, he had to wait an especially long time to get a rematch. This was due to the fact that Lesnar was supposed to face the winner of that fight, which in this case was DC. After several months of being hot and cold about it, Brock eventually decided that he was not coming back to the UFC. This led to Stipe being able to recapture his title against Cormier, and end the rivalry with a definitive third win.

Stipe Miocic Has Priority Over Jon Jones?

With talks of Brock Lesnar being a free agent, there has been a spark of interest reignited in the fans, over the idea of him fighting again. While a ton of names have been brought up as potential opponents for the WWE star, the most common one being mentioned is Jon Jones. However, as he explained when speaking on the Believe You Me podcast, Stipe Miocic believes he should have priority over Jones for this matchup.

“A hundred percent I think (I should get the fight),” Miocic said. “Listen, I just think about it more and more. I do think 100 percent if anything I would get the Brock Lesnar fight first or be asked first. I didn’t know (Jones) called the shots. I didn’t know that.”

To the credit of Stipe Miocic, it would definitely make more sense, in theory, for him to get priority over Jon Jones for a fight with Brock Lesnar. On the other hand, there is something to the idea that neither Jones nor Lesnar are deserving of a title shot at heavyweight. Therefore perhaps it makes more sense to match those two up first, and have the winner face the champ.