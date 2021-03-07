Aljamain Sterling Unhappy with UFC 259 Title Victory: “That’s Not the Way I Envisioned This”

Aljamain Sterling is unhappy with the way that he won UFC gold at UFC 259. During a world title bantamweight fight, former champion Petr Yan illegally kneed Sterling in the third round of their fight. Due to the brutal nature of the strike, Sterling was unable to continue, deeming him the new champion with the current rules in place.

Scorecards were all over the place for the bout, as well. From a viewership standpoint, Petr was seemingly winning the fight after finding his timing and distance after the first round presumably in favor of Sterling. But, as the fight continued, Sterling was blasted with an illegal knee as a downed opponent in the 4th round. Yan was ultimately disqualified due to his actions, losing his world title in the process.

Sterling Unhappy with Title Win

Speaking with the media, Sterling voiced how his initial idea was to continue fighting. Furthermore, that he is unhappy with the way that he won the title.

“Everything I worked for to this point and to f*cking have the fight go like that,” Sterling told Joe Rogan in his post-fight interview. “I thought the fight was very close, but I was down two rounds. That’s not the way I wanted to win. That’s not the way I envisioned this. “I was trying to continue, even be all f*cked up like that, but I was in bad shape. It would’ve just been the ego taking over and just get further punishment. The ref told me I was down. I don’t know, man. I understand there’s some heat and some bad blood, but this is a rivalry.”

Yan Reacts to the Loss

Not only was Aljamin unhappy about how he won the belt, but Yan was vocal about his frustrations of losing it. Petr told RT Sport that he made a mistake. Admittingly so, he was focused on the hands of Sterling stating that he thought he was squatting. Not that his hands were on the ground.

