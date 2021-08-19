Chael Sonnen Wants BMF Title Fight: Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal

Chael Sonnen isn’t a UFC matchmaker, but he definitely has the intellect to become one.

Matchmaking

Stepping inside Sean Shelby’s shoes, the former UFC title challenger has a matchup that the fans would love to see between the UFC’s biggest draws. Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal.

“Conor has a skill of going after somebody and making something huge.” Sonnen said on The Chael Sonnen Show. “If he wants to go out there and have fun and do something huge, I think he could probably throw a dart at the wall.” “Conor’s a master of getting us involved in something. I still think there’s legs to Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal. [It’s] the whole reason Conor McGregor ever went up to 170 pounds and he did for that night against Cowboy Cerrone. But the whole reason he ever went to welterweight in the first place is because Dana White made a comment that I would never put Conor in with Jorge Masvidal. “He’s too big for him,” that insulted Conor.” “Conor has gone to 170 pounds coming after Jorge in the first place. Neither of them are headed anywhere in terms of a title run. Why not get them together? Why not let us, the fans, have a little bit of fun for a change?”

Belt On The Line

Speaking of fun, Sonnen wants to make things more interesting.

Masvidal won the title of ‘Baddest M’fer” at UFC 244 in a special bout against Nate Diaz. The former street fighter would go on to lose his next 2 title fights against Kamaru Usman, but he didn’t lose the novelty strap. Sonnen thinks it should be up for grabs in a potential blockbuster between the Miami-native and the Irish supernova.

“[Masvidal] is the BMF Champion… that’s a real belt.” Sonnen added. “You put the BMF strap up and Conor certainly qualifies for that. You get this Poirier talk out of your mouth, it wasn’t the world’s most fun, the first, second, or third time it happened. There’s a lot of big options that make more sense competitively. Dustin Poirier at this point in his career is just too good.”

While they are both huge pay-per-view draws, Masvidal & McGregor are both on 2-fight losing streaks. Is this the next fight to make?