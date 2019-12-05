Chael Sonnen Calls Conor McGregor’s Display vs Alvarez the Best UFC Performance Ever

Sonnen Believes McGregor to Hold Best UFC Performace Ever Against Eddie Alvarez

There have been many versions of Conor McGregor that we’ve seen in the octagon from his recent showings. There is a Conor that paces himself, slowing looking for openings like in the Nate Diaz rematch. There’s one full of confidence and precision displayed during his bout with Jose Aldo. Then, there is a self-believing, super focused, powerful speed machine that fought against Eddie Alvarez. For MMA analyst Chael Sonnen, that was McGregor’s greatest form. And, the greatest talent he’s ever witnessed.

Sonnen is starting to make a trend of his opinions going viral from his Youtube channel. Whether the information comes from his web show Beyond the Fight, or his podcast “You’re Welcome,” Sonnen has an impact with his words. On Bad Guy Inc, Chael labeled McGregor’s performance versus Eddie Alvarez as the greatest performance in MMA history. While that is a major claim, of course, he backed up his opinion.

Chael Sonnen Shares his Opinions

During the 24 minute episode, Chael answered questions from fans that were submitted via video format. One fan asked about the greatest talent that he has ever seen in the cage.

“I believe the Conor McGregor that fought Eddie Alvarez to possibly be the greatest talent that I’ve ever seen,” Possibly. The way he approached that, the pressure that he had on him… It was the biggest gate in MMA history, it stands to this day as the biggest gate in MMA history,” answered Chael.

He then described the magnitude of the event and why so much pressure was on Conor. Stating that it was the UFC’s first event at Madison Square Garden, and moving up weight classes, a lot was riding on Conor to perform at a high level. Add in the fact that he completely dismantled Eddie Alvarez to win double champion status, and for Chael, that sealed the deal.

Notable MMA Stars with Dominate Performances

While Conor’s dominance over Alvarez is a historic moment for the sport, is it the single greatest performance ever? Names like Jon Jones, Amanda Nunes, Israel Adesanya, and Henry Cejudo, have all put on clinics inside of the cage. However, the magnitude of the moment for Conor partnered with his to add to the legacy of the match.

