Stephen A Smith FINALLY Admits to Being a UFC Novice: “I Didn’t Start Watching Until Only a Few Years Ago”

Stephen A Smith tends to provide his analysis leading up to major UFC events. ESPN’s relationship with the UFC is the foundation for Smith to give his research for the world to hear. Stephen A’s opinions on the sport usually elementary or outdated at best. This is why it is no surprise that Stephen A Smith has finally admitted that he isn’t an expert in MMA. He’s just a fan.

Bad First Takes

Smith’s opinions of the sport have been off the wall. His mixed martial arts thoughts were an indicator that signaled to fans that he was clueless of the UFC’s history, lineage, and prestige.

Stephen A’s prehistoric take about women’s MMA may have been the hottest of them all, stating that he doesn’t like watching women fight. Or, when Smith became a prisoner of the moment during UFC 260, calling Francis Ngannou’s knockout of Stipe Miocic the “greatest thing to ever happen in the UFC.” If that wasn’t enough, Smith also stated that he thought “Cowboy” Donald Cerrone gave up during his fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 246.

Stephen A Smith Admits Being a UFC Novice

Through all of his crazy hot takes, Smith is loved by the general sports world, but not so much by MMA fans. Partially because they believe the amplified voice for the sport should be someone who watches it. And while Smith admitted that he recently began watching the UFC, he finally admitted that he doesn’t know much about the sport.

“I still think it’s Jon Jones. I still think it’s Jon Jones,” said Smith on ESPN in reference to who he believes is the best fighter on the roster. “Listen, I saw Colby ‘Co-vin-ton’ talking a lot of junk about Masvidal after the fight, and obviously he lost to Usman in five rounds, but that brother can fight. When he talked about Masvidal and his record had 14 losses coming into the fight, I got more respect for Masvidal than he does, but then again I’m not a UFC fighter like he is, so his opinion is more qualified than mine. “Plus, I’m not an expert like idiots out there try to accuse me of pretending that I’m being just because I’m commenting. No, I’m a fan. I’m not an expert on the UFC. I didn’t start watching until a few years ago.”

Finally, Stephen A admitted that he’s a fan more than an expert. With this new information, should fans take it easier on Smith during UFC broadcasts?