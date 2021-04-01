Stephen A Smith Calls Francis Ngannou UFC 260 KO “Greatest Thing to Ever Happen to the UFC”

Stephen A Smith is back with his opinions in the world of mixed martial arts. This time, Stephen A stated that he believes the knockout of Stipe Miocic by Francis Ngannou is the greatest thing that ever happened in the UFC.

Lost Credibility

The last time Smith spoke about MMA, he found himself in hot water. Smith appeared as a guest on a show via The Ringer’s podcast network. During a conversation with Larry Wilmore, Stephen A spoke about his thoughts regarding women fighting each other in mixed martial arts. He shared that he believes that he doesn’t like seeing women involved in combat, which of course, shook up the MMA community.

Of course, those words didn’t go over well with the mixed martial arts community. This community prides itself on supporting its female competitors just as much as the men inside the octagon.

Stephen A Smith Speaks on Ngannou KO

Consequently, Smith lost the sliver of credibility he had with MMA fans. Which, is why when Stephen A Smith comments on anything regarding the sport, fans tune it out. Smith once again showed his lack of MMA knowledge after he decided to share an analysis of Ngannou vs. Miocic at UFC 260.

“I caught your knockout on Saturday,” Smith shared with Francis Ngannou on First Take. “I called it the greatest thing that’s ever happened to the UFC because when you’re the heavyweight champion of the world and you come into the Octagon with bad intentions like Mike Tyson did in boxing, like George Foreman did before him, that’s the greatest thing for a pugilistic sport.”

Perhaps Smith has only caught the UFC fights that ESPN had him cover. Regardless, the statement peeled back the reality of Smith’s knowledge about mixed martial arts.

Do fans of the sport believe that Ngannou’s knockout was that impactful? Or, should MMA fans continue to disregard the MMA analysis of Stephen A?