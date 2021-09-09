Anthony Smith Pessimistic on Jon Jones Returning to MMA: “Sitting around isn’t helping.”

Anthony Smith believes that he may never get a rematch against Jon Jones. Not because Smith doesn’t believe in himself, but because he doesn’t think Jon will be making a return to the sport any time soon.

UFC 235

After facing Jon Jones at UFC 235, Smith wasn’t the happiest with his performance. On the losing side of a unanimous decision, “Lionheart” still felt that Jon was beatable. Although he didn’t stick to his original game plan, he realized some bright spots to go towards. Furthermore, Smith that that in a rematch, he would defeat Jon Jones.

However, Jones has been away from the sport for quite some time now due to various reasons. Initially, Jones announced that he would be moving to the heavyweight division, thus needing time to bulk and build his overall frame. After, Jones felt disrespected by the UFC for not giving him a fight against Francis Ngannou and paying him for it.

Smith Hesitant on Jon Jones Return

Smith told Ariel Helwani that he doesn’t think a fight with Jones will happen soon on the MMA Hour.

“I would say it’s a very light true, but true,” said Smith in response to Ariel when asking if its true that Jon Jones will fight again. “I don’t know man. You don’t get better at something by not doing it.” ” Father time is undefeated. And Jon has been in a lot of fights and he’s been in a couple wars recently. He’s been in a lot of training camps too. There’s no way he (Jones) doesn’t train at the highest level. It’s a lot of damage on his body and sitting around isn’t helping.”

Before the interview, Smith accused Jones of cheating and failing every drug test before their fight at UFC 235. When Jones responded to Smith’s words, he said he would return to the sport when he was ready.

Do fans believe that Jon Jones will return to MMA? If so, will it be against Smith?