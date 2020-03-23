Anthony Smith Believes He’d Beat Jon Jones in a Rematch

Anthony Smith Thinks He’d Defeat Jon Jones in a Rematch

Anthony Smith is feeling himself. After facing Jon Jones at UFC 235, Smith wasn’t the happiest with his performance. On the losing side of a unanimous decision, “Lionheart” still felt that Jon was beatable. Although he didn’t stick to his original gameplan, he realized some bright spots to go towards. Now, Smith believes that in a rematch, he would defeat Jon Jones.

Smith on a Jon Jones Rematch

Currently, there isn’t much happening in the world of mixed martial arts. So, fans have to take whatever news they get. Even major companies like ESPN have been conducting interviews via technology to avoid physical content. ESPN MMA reporter Brett Okamoto interviewed with Smith. During the conversation, the pair discussed MMA in Smith’s home state of Nebraska. They also spoke about a rematch against Jon Jones.

“I’m thinking in the future, like I know I can beat Jon Jones. When I beat Jon Jones, what are the chances we are ever coming back to Nebraska? Unlikely,” Anthony said. “Those fights are going to be in Vegas and be in big places. And, as bad as it is to say, Nebraska is not a hotbed for MMA. So, knowing that sucks, that if it doesn’t happen now, it may never happen, and that is really tough,” said Smith.

Securing the 2nd Fight

After the loss to Jones, Smith bounced back against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC Stockholm. During the match, Smith was able to get a submission victory in the 4th round. Which set the future matchup up between Smith and Glover Teixeira.

Smith is scheduled to face Glover on April 25 at UFC Nebraska. He’s hoping that a victory over Glover will be able to set him up to be in a position to face Jones once again.

Once given the opportunity, Smith is confident that he will be able to beat Jon Jones once and for all.