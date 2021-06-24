Anthony Smith Reveals Jon Jones “Failed Every Drug Test” Leading up to UFC 235

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith claims that Jon Jones failed every mandatory drug test before their fight at UFC 235. During the war, Jones was able to secure a unanimous decision victory over Smith, despite a two deduction for landing an illegal knee.

After facing Jon Jones at UFC 235, Smith wasn’t the happiest with his performance. On the losing side of a unanimous decision, “Lionheart” still felt that Jon was beatable. Although he didn’t stick to his original game plan, he realized some bright spots to go towards. Furthermore, Smith that that in a rematch, he would defeat Jon Jones.

Anthony Smith Says Jon Jones Failed Drug Tests Before UFC 253

However, Smith recently revealed some exciting details about the fight that he’s withheld from the public for two years. Speaking on the Jenna Ben Show, Smith said that Jones failed multiple drug tests before they got into the octagon that night.

“I never even told anyone Jon failed every drug test the entire week leading up to our fight. Every single drug test. I never brought it up one time in any interview, in any media thing, nothing. The commission called me every day to let me know he was still failing his drug tests. I never said anything, I let it be because I was just focused on myself and always believed that if you just focus on yourself you’re going to be that much more successful,” said Smith.

Jones History with USADA

Jones has a long history with USADA. The anti-doping agency and Jones go hand in hand regarding him being one of their most popular subjects. Throughout time, Jon has tested positive for traces of banned substances. However, a segment of the MMA community believes that Jones could get away with more from the agency than most mixed martial artists. As far as volume is concerned, Jon knows that he was one of the most tested athletes in all of MMA.

So far, Jones hasn’t spoken on Smith’s allegations. However, if fans know anything about Jon Jones, it shouldn’t be too long before speaking out about the situation.