Rich Franklin “Would Love To” Fight Anderson Silva Again

Rich Franklin Believes He Can Beat Anderson Silva

UFC Hall of Fame member Rich Franklin is one of the best Middleweights that the UFC has ever seen. During his career, Frankin has faced the “who’s who” of MMA legends. Rich holds victories over the likes of Ken Shamrock, Wanderlei Silva, Yushin Okami, and Chuck Liddell throughout his illustrious career. Two of Franklin’s most memorable bouts were against Anderson Silva, who many consider the best mixed martial artist of all time. Although Franklin lost both bouts via TKO, he still has the desire to fight Anderson again. Also, he believes this time, he could defeat him.

These days, Rich Franklin spends the majority of his days traveling throughout the US and Asia. Hosting different seminars and speaking engagements, Franklin promotes fights and works alongside fighters of ONE Championship. As the Vice President of ONE, Franklin also serves at the face of the brand.

Franklin Speaks About Anderson

Recently, Frankin spoke with James Lynch of The Score MMA. The near half-hour conversation covered everything from Franklin’s new schedule living abroad to being proud of the fighters that he has on the ONE roster.

As the interview progressed, Franklin shared his thoughts on possibly facing Anderson Silva one more time. Although he has retired from competition inside of the cage, Rich admitted that the itch to fight is still within himself.

“I would love to dance with Anderson (Silva) again,” said Franklin. “And, I believe I could beat him, but that’s the kind of mentality you have to have an athlete, right? It’s amazing somebody that at our age is still competing and trust me, on a realistic note, I think about it from time to time,” ended Rich.

Making Franklin vs Silva III

Currently, Anderson Silva is 44 years old while Franklin is 45. If the pair were to face a third time in the UFC, they would be the two oldest members of the UFC’s roster. Franklin’s last fight was a knockout loss to Cung Li all the way back in 2012. Silva has been more active with his last fight being just 6 months ago against Jared Cannonier.

With Anderson on a two-fight losing streak, there’s no telling what his next plans inside of the octagon are. Making the fight against Rich Franklin could be a good way to send both legendary fighters off into the sunset.