Sijara Eubanks Speaks on Alleged Domestic Violence Against Ex-Partner

Sijara Eubanks is being accused of domestic violence against her ex-girlfriend, Lilly Ruiz. In a video that has since been deleted, Eubanks was seen visibly upset and approaching Ruiz in a dangerous manner.

An uncomfortable video surfaced of Eubanks on her own Twitter account. In the video, Sijara was seen slowly approaching Ruiz, growling and yelling in what appeared to be a verbal altercation. To make matters worse, the argument took place in front of a child.

A video of professional UFC Fighter @sarjncharge domestically abusing my mother in law in front of my mother in laws daughter DISGUSTING ‼️ tag @TheShadeRoom @TMZ @Akademiks

please reshare and help this gain attention from the media ‼️💯 she needs to be stopped 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/RX2z9MjtS2 — Loubandss 🗣 (@DatBoyLouu) February 20, 2021

Eubanks Speaks on Domestic Violence

Since then, the video has been deleted from social media. But, Eubanks took to her Instagram account to give her side of the story. In the post, Sijara eluded that she was the victim of domestic abuse. Furthermore, that the video was of her retaliating for a long past of violence against her.

“For the last 5 years I have been in an abusive relationship,” declared Eubanks on Instagram. “I have never said anything before because of my appearance and career, no one ever believed me. No one ever believed that someone like me could be a victim. So for years, I suffered emotional verbal, and sometimes physical abuse at the hands of my now ex-partner. I suffered in silence and often still managed a smile in public and still a decent professional career despite the trauma I faced at home.”

Family Implications

Sarge continued by explaining that her daughter was the lone reason that she stayed in the relationship. And, that while the video of her in action looks incriminating, she has faith that the judicial system will play out in her rightful favor.

“The truth will prevail and I will have my daughter back with me soon.” Eubanks added. “She’s what matters to me most. I can deal with defamation and lies later, for now all I think about, all I work for everyday is the health and safety of my daughter. Mama will not stop fighting for you baby!! Thank you all for your continued love and support.”

Family members of both parties have spoken out against each party involved in the relationship. Expect more details to emerge from both Eubanks, Ortiz, and all witnesses involved in the case.