Justin Tafa Becomes First Heavyweight To Miss Weight In UFC History at UFC Vegas 45 Weigh-Ins

History was made this weekend. But, it’s not the type of history you would be proud of.

Breaking Records

A record was broken, not on fight day, but on the morning of weigh-ins. On Friday morning, every fighter would step onto the scales to make things official for Saturday. But, as these things usually go, somebody is bound to be a bit off the weight.

However, it’s not every event where you see a trio of fighters miss weight. For the UFC’s last card of the year, things would become climactic… and no fight has been fought out yet.

Sijara Eubanks would be the first athlete to tip the scales at the wrong weight. She missed the flyweight limit by 1.5lbs. What followed her was a big boy, who was bigger than usual. Justin Tafa missed the heavyweight limit by 1lb. While it was just one pound, Tafa would not continue to cut weight.

A great weight fell over his shoulders, as he was dubbed the first heavyweight in UFC history to miss weight.

The Ultimate Fighter 28 champion Macy Chiasson also missed weight. She would take a fight with Raquel Pennington on 10 days notice. It was originally scheduled for bantamweight, but to make it easier on the fighters, the bout was later booked for featherweight. Despite the change, Chiasson would still miss weight by 2.5lbs

Here are the full weigh-in results:

Main Card:

Derrick Lewis (265) vs. Chris Daukaus (235.5)

Belal Muhammad (170.5) vs. Stephen Thompson (170.5)

Angela Hill (115.5) vs. Amanda Lemos (115)

Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Ricky Simon (135.5)

Diego Ferreira (156) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (155.5)

Darren Elkins (145.5) vs. Cub Swanson (145.5)

Prelims:

Gerald Meerschaert (185.5) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5)

Raoni Barcelos (135.5) vs. Victor Henry (136)

Harry Hunsucker (238.5) vs. Justin Tafa (267*)

Sijara Eubanks (127.5*) vs. Melissa Gatto (125)

Andre Ewell (145) vs. Charles Jourdain (145.5)

Raquel Pennington (145) vs. Macy Chiasson (148.5*)

Don’Tale Mayes (256.5) vs. Josh Parisian (262)

Jordan Leavitt (155.5) vs. Matt Sayles (155.5)