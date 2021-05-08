Sergio Pettis Dethrones Juan Archuleta In Decision – Bellator 258 Results (Highlights)

Former UFC contender Sergio Pettis looks to continue his momentum under the Bellator banner when he takes on bantamweight champ Juan Archuleta. Archuleta looks to make his first successful title defense in the main event of Bellator 258.

Round 1:

Sergio Pettis surges into the fight with constant pressure on Archuleta. The two bantamweights would enter the pocket, slugging it out for an instance at the end of the first minute. After the quick brawl, Archuleta would shoot for a takedown. However, Archuleta could not get Pettis to the mat for long. Pettis would thwart his takedown attempts. Archuleta would continue to work for a takedown that would never come. Pettis would rush out of the position and reset from a distance.

The younger Pettis brother would find success countering the strikes of Archuleta. He would play sharpshooter late into the round. Archuleta would look for another takedown but would get reversed by Pettis in the last second of the round.

Round 2:

The champ would look to increase his offensive output in the sequel round. He would release short, rapid outbursts of strikes on Pettis. Archuleta used his feints effectively and was able to trip up Pettis and get the takedown. The grappling exchange was short-lived as Pettis slipped out from bottom relatively quickly.

Archuleta began to get more creative on the feet, testing out different angles in how he fired off strikes to Pettis. However, the flashy striker would evade, popping jabs left and right to counter the rushes of the champ. Round ends.

Round 3:

Archuleta would continue to work his game-plan, opening up with quick exchanges in the round. Pettis reacted to ‘The Spaniard’ like a matador to a charging bull. Pettis would snap counters, hitting Archuleta with hard shots to make him pay. Archuleta would again go for the takedown, attempting yet another one. However, Archuleta was unsuccessful in these moments.

Pettis would maintain distance, escaping the wrestling pressure of the champion. The striking exchanges between the two would sound like popcorn inside a microwave. A tactical back-and-forth battle on the feet ensued. Pettis would attempt a spinning ‘showtime-esque’ kick to end the round.

Round 4:

Archuleta would absolutely not give up on getting the UFC veteran to the ground. “The Spaniard” would finally get the fight to the mat after a successful body-lock takedown on Pettis. The challenger would refuse to remain on the ground, popping right back up. Pettis being the striker he is, would snipe Archuleta with a arsenal of strikes on the feet. While the fighters looked to be an even match for the most part, Pettis would appear to land the harder and cleaner shots on the Californian.

Round 5:

Despite not having much success in the grappling/wrestling department in the prior rounds, Archuleta would drive Pettis agressively into the cage to start off the final round. After much pressure in the clinch and with Pettis back to the cage, Archuleta would ultimately get his takedown wish. Pettis would take a little bit longer than usual to fight off the grapple-heavy tactics of Archuleta but he eventually got out. Pettis and Archuleta would continue playing sharpshooters in the fifth round until the final bell.

There was a new champion in town and his name is Sergio Pettis.

Official Result: Sergio Pettis def. Juan Archuleta via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46)

Check out the highlights below:

Here are the final 3️⃣0️⃣ seconds of round 3️⃣ between @JArchMMA and @SergioPettis. We head to the championship rounds next as the #Bellator258 main event continues LIVE on @SHOSports.#MMA #BellatorOnShowtime pic.twitter.com/sNXrJkwEbG — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) May 8, 2021