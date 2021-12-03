Sean Strickland vs. Jack Hermansson Targeted To Headline UFC Event on Feb. 5

“Ask and ye shall recieve.” For Sean Strickland, it went just like that.

Strickland Gets His Wish

Strickland, the surging middleweight contender, would have two opponents in mind for his next fight: Paulo Costa and Jack Hermansson. He would spare no room for Darren Till, who was offered to fight him. Costa would also be off the table as he isn’t exactly off the hook for not making 185lbs the last time around.

Like a genie from the lamp, the UFC would grant Strickland his wish. They would put him in a contest against #6 ranked Hermansson. Not just any ordinary contest, it will be another main event slot for ‘Tarzan’.

The matchup isn’t official quite yet but is being finalized to headline a UFC event on February 5th. First reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamato.

Jack Hermansson (@jackthejokermma) vs. Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) in a five-round main event at UFC Fight Night on Feb. 5, per sources. Contracts should be signed shortly. UFC’s 2022 first quarter main events are filling up. pic.twitter.com/1kZIFARGo9 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 3, 2021

The Road To Another Main Event

Strickland looks to extend his win streak to 5 with a win over Hermansson. He last fought Uriah Hall where he dominated from bell to bell for a unanimous decision. He looks to get his second-straight win in a main event when he crosses paths with ‘The Joker’.

Hermansson, on the other hand, has been bouncing back and forth in his latest run. He is 2-2 in his last 4, not being able to get a streak going. He last spoiled the return of Edmen Shahbazyan, giving ‘The Golden Boy’ the second loss of his career.

Since then, Hermansson would test his metal against Khamzat Chimaev under wrestling rules. Unfortunately, for the middleweight contender, he would get shut out on points against Chimaev. He would lose the freestyle wrestling match, 8-0.

The two will meet in a 5-round main event next February, location TBD.