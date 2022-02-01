Sean Strickland Isn’t A Fan Of His Nickname, Unsure If He Can Leapfrog UFC Middleweights

Sean Strickland doesn’t dig his “Tarzan” nickname these days.

Strickland has been rising up the ranks in the UFC’s middleweight division. He finds himself at the number seven position and could be just a couple of wins away from a title opportunity. He is set to share the Octagon with Jack Hermansson this Saturday night (Feb. 5).

‘Tarzan’ Won’t Fly Anymore

Sean Strickland had a chat with The Schmo and he made it clear that his “Tarzan” nickname is getting dropped.

“I don’t know, man. It doesn’t fit me, ya know? I’ve always liked ‘Hate’ but then again that has some bad connotations but I feel like it suits me. I’m kind of an angry motherf*cker.”

Strickland was then asked if he feels he can jump ahead of Jared Cannonier and Derek Brunson with an impressive performance against Hermansson.

“You know what? That would make me very f*cking happy but I’m not the luckiest motherf*cker, so if I have to go through a couple more guys I will but if I could beat this man impressively I want the title shot.”

Strickland is 11-3 under the UFC banner. He’s beaten the likes of Uriah Hall, Krzysztof Jotko, and Brendan Allen. His losses were against Eizeu Zaleski, Santiago Ponzinibbio, and current UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.

Riding a five-fight winning streak, Strickland hopes to keep the momentum going so he can eventually challenge for the 185-pound gold. He’s already started beef with current middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya, accusing him of using steroids.

Time will tell if that matchup comes to fruition with gold at stake.