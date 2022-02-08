Sean Strickland Is Down To Date Adult Film Star Karma RX AFTER They Both Retire

Sean Strickland won’t date a porn star while he’s fighting, but he’s up for it after retiring.

MMA has had a few crossovers. Pro wrestling is one but porn stars and MMA fighters? That is somewhat new. Watch out, Kendra Lust; you aren’t the only porn star that enjoys MMA.

Sean Stickland & Karma RX Sittin’ In A Tree

Last month out of the blue, Strickland and Karma RX started flirting on Twitter. On one of his Twitter rants about how everyone should stop worshipping celebrities, Karma RX responded simply with, “You seem fun. Hi.”

You seem fun. Hi — Karma Rx (@Karma_Rx) January 12, 2022

After being bombarded by a ton of horny MMA fans that caught on to her profession, she started to double think her choice to reach out to Strickland by writing, “Well, this has gone horribly.” Strickland responded by saying, “Your bio really speaks to me… me too … me too lol,” to which she found funny.

🤣🤣🤣 — Karma Rx (@Karma_Rx) January 13, 2022

Do we get married now or do I have to catch a charge first when I jealousy snap and kill someone? It's been awhile since I've fell in love with a toxic whore. I'm like a month flying into a flame.. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) January 13, 2022

Want to be the next love of my life? I see potential here — Karma Rx (@Karma_Rx) January 13, 2022

After going back and forth for a while, Karma Rx ended it by writing, “Want to be the next love of my life? I see potential here.”

No budding romance…right now

Just when everyone thought the Strickland and Karma RX relationship was a flash in the pan, she was brought up after Strickland defeated Jack Hermansson in the main event of UFC Vegas 47.

Strickland was asked if there was an update on the budding romance with Karma RX.

“Oh, you’re talking about my girl Karma. Ugh, you’re going to get me in trouble. No, one of these days, maybe when she retires and I retire, we’ll get it going. But I mean, how do you—girl fuckin’ sucks dick for a living, bro. What do you say? Like, she just got a bunch of dudes cummin’ in her and you’re like, ‘Hey, wanna go on a date, babe? Wanna go get a steak dinner? As she’s cleaning off her lip,” Strickland told reporters at the UFC Vegas 47 post-fight press conference. “But I will say one thing. Let me compliment my girl fuckin’ Karma. I wanna give her a compliment,” Strickland added. “That girl’s life was way fu*kin’ harder than me. And yeah, she does suck a little dick, but at the end of the day, that fu*kin’ bitch makes more money than me, you, and the man with the gay haircut. I mean, in all fairness, she should be a meth addict in a fuc*kin’ dumpster. So a lot of people hate on Karma, but at the end of the day, man, girl’s fu*kin’ doing well for herself.”

So yeah, it doesn’t like we will be getting a UFC fighter dating a porn star like we had with Tito Ortiz and Jenna Jameson.