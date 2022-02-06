Sean Strickland Outscores Jack Hermansson, Gets Decision Win – UFC Vegas 47 Results (Highlights)

Middleweights meet in the main event of UFC Vegas 47.

Submission specialist Jack Hermansson takes on the ever controversial Sean Strickland. Both men look to get into the title picture with a win in this headliner.

Round 1:

Hermansson sets up some leg kicks to begin the fight. Strickland establishes the jab. Hermansson attempts to take down Strickland. Strickland stuffs it and Hermansson keeps trying, pushing him into the cage. He eventually dumps Strickland, but he gets right back up to his feet. Strickland exits the clinch.

Strickland picks his shots very well, jabbing up Hermansson. He attempts more than the jab, setting up good 1-2’s. Round ends.

Round 2:

Hermansson starts off the round aggressive. He lands some great leg kicks on Strickland. Hermansson shoots for another takedown, but Strickland defends it with ease. Strickland lands some good 1-2’s on Hermansson. The European returns fire on the American, unleashing an amazing combo. Hermansson attempts another takedown which is quickly denied by Strickland.

The two continue to box on the feet in a very competitive battle. Strickland catches Hermansson off balance and drops him.

Round 3:

Hermansson commits to the leg kicks. Strickland works behind the jab. Both trends seem to be a recurring theme for both fighters throughout the round. Not much occurs other than these moves. Strickland lands a punch up top and lands a good body kick. Strickland outlands Hermansson on head strikes from a 10:1 ratio.

Round 4:

Hermansson attempts a takedown on Strickland. The American addresses it just fine, not allowing it. They separate. Hermansson keeps busy with the attack to the legs of Strickland. Hermansson is reserved in his approach, not throwing much in this chess match of a fight.

Strickland pumps up the jab nearing the last minute of the round. Hermansson looks exhausted as he moves around the Octagon. Strickland is labeled as ‘cruising’ this round by UFC commentator Michael Bisping.

Round 5:

Hermansson looks to score big as he swarms in. Strickland plays it safe, stepping out of the way each time. Strickland throws the jab multiple times, keeping Hermansson busy. They get more active as the round drags on. Some of Strickland’s shots get to the head of Hermansson.

Hermansson chops the legs of Strickland with kicks. Hermansson puts his all into getting a takedown of Strickland, but is unable to get it. Strickland starts to be himself in the last seconds of the fight. He talks trash to Hermansson, telling him to go after him. They exchange on the feet as the round ends.

Official result: Sean Strickland defeats Jack Hermansson via split decision (49-46, 47-48, 49-46)

Check out the highlights below:

BIG DROP TO END THE ROUND! 😳 The #UFCVegas47 main event keeps rolling on @ESPNPlus. pic.twitter.com/Vzryv4MEbz — UFC (@ufc) February 6, 2022

SWINGING IN THE MIDDLE TO END IT ON ESPN+!!!! #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/No6FtPYFDQ — UFC (@ufc) February 6, 2022

The Joker broke the gentleman's agreement of no takedowns! 😂 #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/2rj95M2BSc — UFC (@ufc) February 6, 2022