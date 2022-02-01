(Video) Sean Strickland Shows Off His His ‘Crib’ Before Second UFC Main Event

Sean Strickland may have a roof under his head, but that doesn’t mean it’s a good one.

When you think of a professional athlete’s house, you probably think of a lovely big mansion. You’ve seen him. 12 bedrooms, a nice big pool, basketball courts, etc. Well, unfortunately, not all professional athletes live like that. For example, Sean Strickland lives in a one-bedroom house in Las Vegas, and he showed it to us.

The Video



The past weekend Strickland posted a video on his Instagram showing his ‘crib’. It isn’t much, especially for a top contender in a stacked UFC middleweight division.

“Sooooo!!! The Twitter world wanted to see a tour of my place… here ya go guys this is the crib…..”

Some of the highlights were his guitar that he got to get laid but can’t play. His punching bag to get in shape, his drill press because ‘”you never know when you need to drill some shit,” lube, and his guns.

Oh, and of course, his lotion by the bed, without a bed frame because “bed frames are for f*cking losers,” but he has lotion because his feet get dry in Las Vegas.

It may not be ‘MTV’s Cribs’, but Strickland’s home is quite something to behold.

Next Fight

Strickland returns to action this Saturday in his second straight main event. He takes on No. 6 ranked Jack Hermansson in a fight with substantial future title implications.

Strickland is riding a five-fight winning streak and has looked tremendous since moving up to middleweight dominating all four of his fights. He was also the first one to knockout Brendan Allen in the UFC.