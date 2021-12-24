Sean O’Malley Says He’d Pick Chael Sonnen For Fighter Of The Year, After Altercation With Five Guys

The fighter of the year conversation is still ongoing.

As 2021 comes to a close, most people look at 3-0 Kamaru Usman as their definitive answer for the award. The UFC Welterweight Champion would defend his title in a triple, defeating Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

While the popular opinion may fall for Usman, Sean O’Malley thinks he’s in the running as well. ‘Suga’ would get 3 sweet TKO’s in 2021, along with performance bonuses for each fight.

While he did dub himself as ‘fighter of the year’ earlier this month, this preceded a performance like no other.

‘Suga’ On Sonnen

Chael Sonnen would be involved in an altercation earlier this week. The 3X UFC title challenger allegedly beat up five people at a hotel in Las Vegas. Sonnen would not be arrested, instead he would be given 5 citations for misdemeanor battery.

“What happened there, bud?” O’Malley said of the incident, on his podcast. “I saw you with your shirt off, got into a little scrap. Still undefeated?”

5-0

With Usman and himself at 3-0 in 2021, O’Malley would jokingly hand ‘the fighter of the year’ award to Sonnen, who went ‘5-0 ‘outside of the cage.

“Fighter of the year? If I had to vote from Chael, Kamaru or me, I’d probably pick Chael. If he won in that hotel scuffle. It was 5 guys.”

Chatting With Chael

Shortly after Sonnen’s run-in with the law, Sonnen and Suga would text each other. They didn’t talk about who was the actual fighter of the year though. Instead, they would chat about who O’Malley’s next opponent would be.

O’Malley had two answers for ‘The Bad Guy’.

“Opponent-wise, I said I don’t know. Maybe prelim Pedro [Munhoz] or Rob Font, somewhere in that direction. “That was a little good chat with Chael, even though he’s chatting from prison.” O’Malley joked.