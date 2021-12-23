Sean O’Malley Wants To Box Gervonta Davis: ‘That’s A Massive F*cking Fight’

MMA fighters crossing into the boxing ring is becoming more and more normal.

Crossing Over

Conor McGregor, the sport’s biggest star, would start this trend back in 2017. Despite McGregor losing to Floyd Mayweather in a hundred million-dollar fight, the money would encourage many names from the UFC to jump ship into the squared circle.

While the money has been good for fighters who have crossed over, the results for MMA fighters have been a mixed bag. We’ve seen Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren fall embarrassingly to the likes of Jake Paul. However, that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been some success.

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva would go to 2-0 in pro boxing in 2021, one of which was former boxing champ, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. This proved that MMA fighters can triumph over boxers in their own realm.

Suga Wants To Try

With this, there is another UFC star who wants to test himself. His name? Sean O’Malley.

‘The Suga Show’ has surely performed in 2021, scoring 3 KO wins along with performance bonuses. His striking has been getting the job each time, as he breaks down his opponents, one by one. Now equipped with a ranking, it looks like O’Malley will fight the best the UFC has to offer.

A Massive Fight

However, O’Malley doesn’t just want to fight the best in the UFC. He also has dreams of beating some names in boxing. One of which is Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. The former ‘Unranked Champ’ wants a crack at the WBA Lightweight Champion in the future.

“For me to box Gervonta (Davis), that’s a massive fight someday,” O’Malley said on the Full Send Podcast. “Like that’s a massive f**king fight someday.”

On The Same Path

Davis and O’Malley are on a collision course to becoming superstars in their respective sports. They are both 27 years old and think of themselves as undefeated. ‘Tank’ holds a perfect 26-0 record in pro boxing. O’Malley, in MMA, holds a record of 15-1. He has only lost to Chito Vera, due to an injury suffered. However, mentally he’s undefeated at 15-0.

With the stars both in the making, O’Malley believes he will tread on ‘Tank’ someday.

“That’s a Floyd-Conor fight someday potentially if we’re on the same path. We haven’t done enough, he hasn’t done what Floyd has done, I haven’t done what Conor has done. But if it keeps going. I don’t see my career going any different, I’m going up. I could see him keep beating people, too. It could be a massive boxing fight someday.”

The Schematics

“It would have to be a UFC deal like Conor did. Conor was still signed with the UFC, Dana still got paid. It would have to be something like that. I can box, I can f**king box, like actually box. That combo that I threw up against the cage, there were no kicks there. That was boxing, it was clean.”