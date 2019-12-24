Sean O’Malley Returns Against Jose Quinonez at UFC 247

“Sugar” Sean O’Malley Returns After Long USADA Layoff

The holiday season is always full of surprises. Imaginary people fall out of chimneys to steal cookies. Presents are wrapped under a tree and wrapping paper is torn to shreds on Christmas day. Simply put, the holidays are one of the sweetest times of the year. This holiday season, the UFC gets their own version of sweet times, as “Sugar” Sean O’Malley will be making his long-awaited return to the octagon. O’Malley will take on Jose Quinonez at UFC 247.

Troubles With USADA

O’Malley is finally making his long-awaited return. “Sugar” Sean tested positive for the same thing twice on USADA’s list of banned substances. Traces of ostarine were found in O’Mally’s system before UFC 229 and UFC 239. Altogether, the offenses have kept O’Malley out of action for nearly two years. But, Sean took to Instagram to announce that he will be back in action at UFC 247.

“MERRY CHRISTMAS MOTHA F***AS. I promise 2020 is my year. I’m coming back and taking over. I can’t wait for you guys to feel the energy I’m bringing into the Octagon Feb 8th in Texas,” wrote O’Malley on Instagram.

O’Malley vs Quinonez

Sugar Sean won’t be making his comeback against inferior competition. Quinonez is 5-2 in his UFC career and coming off of a unanimous decision victory over Carlos Huachin at UFC Mexico City. Jose tends to drag his opponents to the very depths of the final bell, so the matchup against O’Malley will be interesting. Especially because Sean likes to finish fights.

In fact, in Sean’s 10 professional MMA fights, 7 of them ended with a finish in his favor. And, he’ll be excited for the matchup at UFC 247 with Jose, which was supposed to take place at UFC 229 in Las Vegas.

Now that the matchup is official, are fans excited for the return of O’Malley? Or, are they nervous that USADA will haunt its way back into Sean’s career? Let us know in the comments below.