Sean O’Malley Plans on Testing Free Agency Despite Wanting to Stay with the UFC

Sean O’Malley is the latest fighter to hint at testing free agency. After a massive climb to popularity, O’Malley believes that his likeness is worth more than the UFC is paying him.

The “Suga Show” began back in 2017. That’s when Sean splashed onto the scene as the most memorable fighter on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender series. Since that moment, O’Malley has never looked back and has continued to propel himself into superstardom.

O’Malley Speaks on Testing Free Agency

As Sean continues to improve his skills inside the cage, he’s also bolstered his ability to promote himself. This is why O’Malley plans on testing free agency when his contract runs up, although he plans on staying with the UFC.

“I could probably renegotiate a contract right now with the UFC, but then I don’t get offers from other places. And I’m not necessarily looking to leave, I’m not necessarily looking to go other places, but we’ll see what other opportunities present themselves,” O’Malley said on the MMA Hour. “I really do plan on staying with the UFC. I think I belong in the UFC. But also if I’m going to get offered twice as much money to go do something else — I love boxing. We’ll see where it goes. Like I said, I love the UFC, they’ve been nothing but great to me. And I think after this contract is up, I don’t think they’ll have an issue paying me what I think I deserve. But we might be on a completely different mindset there. They might not think I’m worth half a million or whatever the number is. I’ve been on like five consecutive pay-per-views.”

Business Ventures

O’Malley has extended his brands to several other ventures outside of the UFC when it comes to finances. So far, he’s started a Twitch channel, an apparel line, and his own “Suga Show OG” weed strain.

Do fans believe that O’Malley should test free agency?