UFC bantamweight prospect Sean O’Malley plans on starting his own line of apparel.

O’Malley recently made headlines when he revealed last month he only made $3,000 in royalties while Reebok made over $1 million selling merchandise using his name or likeness.

“Sugar” didn’t know those comments blew up, but given the recent fighter pay disputes, it was only inevitable.

“I didn’t even know it got blown up until my dad said ‘did you see that article?’ and I said no and he said something. I didn’t know it blew up,” O’Malley told MMA Fighting. “The whole Reebok thing is insane. “I think it was back-to-back years that it was over a million dollars [of merchandise sold]. I know one year for sure, I don’t want to say anything that’s not true but I have it in my e-mails, I think it was back-to-back years they did over a million dollars with the shirts and whatever else they sell on Reebok and I got $3,000 and $5,000 I think for those. Absolutely insane.”

O’Malley To Start Multiple Ventures

While Reebok have since retorted that royalties are paid based on the contract of the fighter and the UFC, O’Malley is going a different direction.

He’s currently working on his own merchandise line and will have a hand in the design. He’s even encouraging people to buy his new gear over his Reebok merchandise.

“We’re dropping my own merch line soon and I think it’s going to be fun,” O’Malley said. “That’s something I’ve always wanted to do, too, get into the ‘Suga’ brand, the clothing, and I think it’s slowly going to build like any business and be something really cool.”

He’s not stopping there. He also plans on starting up his own line of marijuana products.

“I’ve done the ‘Suga’ strain before but we just didn’t do it right,” O’Malley explained. “We didn’t have the right people to build that but I think we’re coming out with the ‘Suga’ strain that’s going to be all around the world. That was my issue with the last one. It was only in California. We couldn’t get it out of California so it didn’t do as good. But I think we’re about to get in with a ‘Suga’ strain in the next couple of months, maybe a little bit longer. “But I think that’s going to be my whiskey business like Conor. I think that’s going to do the best. So we’re getting into all the industries.”

While it’s highly-advised for fighters to have multiple streams of revenue, the endgame still remains the same for O’Malley — becoming a UFC champion.

“It’s all fun,” O’Malley added. “But nothing takes away from the training. In my mind, I know what I need to do and that’s be in the gym, be consistent, do what I’ve been doing that’s got me here and keep doing that. Keep winning fights because then like I said, everything else goes up.”

O’Malley is coming off a first-round knockout win over Eddie Wineland at UFC 250 last month. He is 4-0 with the UFC since signing with the promotion in 2017.