Brendan Schaub Believes Doctor Saved Nate Diaz

Schaub Believes Doctor Prevented Diaz From a Beatdown

Every pundit, fan, and fighter have voiced their opinions on the doctor stoppage of UFC 244’s main event. By now, everyone is well aware that the ‘BMF’ title fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal ended due to a doctor’s stoppage. Cuts on Diaz’s face forced the ringside physician to end the fight using his judgment. Because of the doctor’s decision, fans were left wondering if Nate could actually continue fighting. And, if he did, would he have been able to mount a comeback. Well, Brendan Schaub chimed in and he thought that the doctor actually saved Diaz from a one-sided beatdown.

Schaub spoke about the massive main event on his “Below the Belt” podcast. During the show, he expressed his belief that the doctor’s stoppage for Diaz actually saved him. Also, he made it known that he believes the fight wasn’t even competitive.

Schaub Speaks About the BMF Title

‘‘I wonder if they’ll (Nate Diaz’s corner) throw in the towel, (if)this keeps going this way,” said Schaub. “He’s (Nate Diaz) having zero success, this is getting bad.’ I was to the point where I was like, these 10-8 rounds, not that competitive … that doctor’s stoppage did him a favor. It wasn’t a competitive fight. It was the most dominated Nate Diaz has ever been,” said Brendan.

Brendan voiced that be believed at that point in the fight, the stoppage from the cut was Nate’s best-case scenario. And, honestly, he might be correct.

The Perception of the Stoppage

Throughout the duration of the fight, while it lasted, Masvidal got the better of Nate in every facet of mixed martial arts. Diaz appeared to have no answer for Masvidal. He was dropped multiple times throughout the fight.

Also, it’s important to recognize that the cuts that ended the fight were a direct result of powerful punches and elbows delivered by Masvidal. However, due to Diaz’s massive cult following, fans will always wonder if Nate could have turned it around during the championship rounds.

So, while we’ll never know what Nate could have done, we do know that the doctor stoppage was probably for the better.

At least according to Schaub.