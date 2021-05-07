PFL3 Results: Brandon Sayles Submits Mohammed Usman in Round 2

Having the last name “Usman” doesn’t guarantee a victorious result in MMA. Mohammed Usman took on Brandon Sayles at PFL 3 and was on losing the heavyweight bout.

Mohammed Usman, younger brother of UFC welterweight champion Kamaru, made his PFL debut last night. Before the fight, Mohammad stepped inside the cage with seven wins and one loss.

Brandon Sayles had to cut down from over 300lbs to make the heavyweight limit of 265lbs. The 40-year-old Army veteran entered the cage on a three-fight win streak, also making his PFL debut. Heading into the fight against Usman was also Sayle’s first return to action after a layoff from the sport of over three years.

Inside of the octagon, Sayles was visibly the larger man between the two competitors. In the first round of their fight, Sayles was able to land a host of leg kicks. As they sweeping low bangs continued to land, Usman became visibly slower.

Usman, however, wasn’t just a sitting duck in round one. He willed himself to move from side to side and connected on several looping right hands. However, Brandon was able to eat the shots and continue with his game plan.

Round 2 began similar to the first. However, Sayles was able to find more success on the feet, landing damaging shots to Usman. At one point, he rocked Mohammed with a hook, sending him to the canvas.

From that point, the fight was pretty much over. After a failed standing choke, Sayles was able to take Usman to the ground and submit him with a rear-naked choke at 3:42 of round 2.

After the fight, Sayles spoke to the media about his win. Not only did his victory secure him 5 points in the PFL format, but he reminded people that he still has championship aspirations.

“You shouldn’t just assume that because somebody has a last name. Not taking anything away from the Usman name. Their pedigree is high-level MMA and just athletics in general. But I’m here to show what hard work, will sometimes over skill, gets you. And still chasing the dream.”