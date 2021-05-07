Kayla Harrison Mauls Mariana Morais For Quick TKO Win – PFL 3 Results (Highlights)

Domination. That is one word to describe Kayla Harrison’s fantastic performance at PFL 3.

The Olympic Gold Medalist in Judo would make a huge step on the road to more MMA gold, entering her second PFL season. Harrison would look to seize the moment after not competing in the PFL in 2020. And seize she did.

Round 1:

Mariana Morais looks to test the striking game of the star grappler. However, this is MMA, not a boxing match. Harrison would quickly stack the cards in her favor, getting the clinch very early in the round. The Judo specialist would use this position to get an beautiful takedown to start off the fight.

Harrison would work her magic on the ground. Once she had Morais on the mat, it was the beginning to the end. The returning champion would showcase her dominance once again, getting full mount on Morais with not much effort. Harrison would rain down a load of strikes in the mount position with the Brazilian having nowhere to go. After an onslaught of punches, the referee would be forced to stop the action. Harrison walks away the victor and remains undefeated at 9-0.

Official Result: Kayla Harrison defeats Mariana Morais via TKO in round 2.

Check out the highlights below:

Heavy ground and pound from Kayla Harrison! This one is over! #2021PFL3 LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN

🌎 https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/d7f7M1ZX7q — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 7, 2021

Kayla's hands are rated E for everybody



🎤 Mic Drop Moment pic.twitter.com/SprH1HkObs — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 7, 2021