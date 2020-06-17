Earlier in the week, Middle Easy reported that UFC Light Heavyweight Glover Teixeira wanted to fight Jan Blachowicz next. His reasoning was simple. Jan was on a winning streak and having the ability to snap that would virtually guarantee him a title shot. Glover also addressed Dominick Reyes and Thiago Santos. He said that both men had their chance at the title and failed. So, maybe they should fight each other. Now, it looks like Santos is ready to take on Reyes. But, Thiago is hoping the bout against Dom will be for the UFC Light Heavyweight title, especially if Jon Jones vacates the belt as he said he would.

Both Santos and Reyes have reasons to claim they deserve to be the light heavyweight champion right now. Thiago dropped a close split decision to Jon, at UFC 239, back in July. On the other hand, Dom lost a fight that, while the decision was unanimous, was extremely close and controversial.

Santos Speaks on Facing Reyes

Now, Santos is open to the idea of facing Reyes as long as it is for the UFC Light Heavyweight title. This is possible due to Jones’s current contract disputes with the promotion. Jones has already asked for his release to Dana White not willing to pay Jones what he is worth for a heavyweight mega-fight against Francis Ngannou. So, Thiago spoke to MMA Junkie about the potential matchup against Reyes.

“If these things happen about Jon (vacating the title), if he really don’t want to fight, the light heavyweight division needs to go forward. It needs to continue,” said Santos. “It can’t stay stopped. I would like to go in line for the belt against Jones or against Dominick Reyes. We never know what UFC is going to do. I’m doing what I need to do. I keep training. I’m preparing for when the UFC tells me. I’m going to be 100 percent ready. I would like to fight for the belt or someone in the top five.”

Making the Right Matchup

Would fans of the sport like to see Reyes take on Santos for the title if its vacated? Or, would the winner of Glover vs Jan be more suitable?