Diego Sanchez Denies Having CTE: ‘Am I Talking Like Nick Diaz?’

Sanchez Speaking Better Than He Ever Has

Don’t ever tell Diego Sanchez he has chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

CTE is neurodegenerative disease that can lead to slurring of speech, behavioral problems and eventually lead to dementia. It usually affects athletes who take too much damage to their heads with NFL players being the prime sufferers.

However, combat sports athletes such as boxers and mixed martial arts fighters can also suffer from it given the amount of punches they take to the head over the course of their careers.

Sanchez is one who has taken plenty given his wars throughout the years with some observers believing he may already be showing signs of it given his change in speech and his crazy antics of late.

However, the 38-year-old believes he’s just fine as he hit out on social media to a naysayer commenting “The CTE is real” on his post.

Diego’s take on CTE: pic.twitter.com/mlodWRFXnW — Pissed Off Twood (@pissedofftwood) March 26, 2020

“you think? how do you know you watch a movie? you read a artical [sic]? There is no proof of CTE just another mental weapon to effect the minds of he weak! Like a placebo effect in a negative way! I have no CTE or any signs of any brain damage am I talking like Nick Diaz no I’m speaking better than I ever have!!! Maybe I’m the cure for CTE! WAY OUTSIDE THE BOX.”

Sanchez has won three of his last four fights, though his most recent win had cause for concern given that it was a disqualification victory over Michel Pereira where he was thoroughly outclassed until receiving an illegal knee to the head.

However, it doesn’t look like Sanchez plans on not fighting anytime soon.