Dave Feldman of Bare Knuckle FC Potentially Interested in Signing Diego Sanchez

If Bare Knuckle FC can find a formidable opponent for Diego Sanchez, he could become the newest member of their roster. The promotion’s President spoke about Diego at length in his latest interview.

Dave Feldman Speaks on Signing Diego Sanchez to Bare Knuckle FC

Bare Knuckle FC President Dave Feldman recently spoke with MMA Fighting. He said about the internal back-and-forth in his mind during the conversation when signing Sachez to his roster. After Diego had a falling out with the UFC from his dealings with Joshua Fabia, many organizations were hesitant to sign the former Ultimate Fighter winner.

“I went back and forth on the Diego thing because of all the problems he had with Josh Fabia and being released from the UFC and just making sure he was right,” Feldman said to MMA Fighting. “I do think he’s right. Think he’s nearing toward the end of his game ,but I think with bare-knuckle he doesn’t need to beat up all of his body. He’s going to work on his hands and I think if we match him appropriately with the right guy around the same experience level, around the same age group, I think we can come up with some really, really exciting matches that we actually have on the board downstairs. “If we can make one of these matches, we’re absolutely going to do it, we will sign Diego Sanchez for that. Again, it’s all about who we’re matching him up against and making sure he’s not in over his head, he’s not in with a young lion. He’s in with someone that makes sense for him,” said Feldman.

Unlucky Path to Future Fighting

After Diego was cut, hours later, he took to social media to post that he was free from the UFC. He tagged promotions such as Bellator, One Championship, and Bare Knuckle FC to let them know he was available for hire. However, while Bellator passed on the opportunity to sign Diego, it looks like all other promotions will remain hesitant unless the right opportunity comes along.