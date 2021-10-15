Ryan Bader Shares His Take On Sparring Session With Corey Anderson

Ryan Bader has responded to Corey Anderson’s claims about a sparring session they had six years ago.

Bader and Anderson are set to do battle in the semi-finals of the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix this Saturday night (Oct. 16). The bout will serve as the co-main event of Bellator 268. The winner of Bader vs. Anderson will meet the winner of Vadim Nemkov vs. Julius Anglickas in the finals.

Corey Anderson Makes Claims About Sparring Session With Ryan Bader

Anderson has seemingly ruffled the feathers of Bader ahead of their clash. “Overtime” claimed that he outworked “Darth” during their sparring session. Bader told The Schmo that Anderson broke an unwritten rule in regards to spilling details on sparring sessions.

Speaking to Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell of Morning Kombat, Bader shared his side of the story on his time with Anderson in the gym.

“So I brought him in twice, I fought Phil Davis. The first time we couldn’t even train because he got kicked in the eye and I split his eye open. And then he keeps talking about this other training session. I’m in the middle of damn camp, dog tired and we went back-and-forth in sparring. What? I know cause he might’ve got a takedown in sparring or something like that? I don’t know what he’s holding onto there. I get my ass whooped all the time in sparring by everybody. I’m a gamer, I show up when it’s game time. We’re not talking about practice here.”

