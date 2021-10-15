Ryan Bader Calls Out Corey Anderson For ‘Scumbag Move’ Ahead Of Fight

Trash-talk is common on the MMA scene nowadays. Especially, when fights are on the highest of levels.

Bad Blood

The theme would follow with former sparring partners Corey Anderson and Ryan Bader colliding at Bellator 268 this weekend. The war of words all transpired from an interview with Corey Anderson earlier this week.

‘Overtime’ claimed he always outworked Anderson in the gym, primarily in their sparring sessions together. Anderson say that Bader is trying to ignore the fact but says he knows exactly what happened between them.

Bader’s Response

As expected, Bader wouldn’t be fan of his comments.

“It’s practice.” Bader told The Schmo. “I don’t know what he is holding onto there. We went back and forth sparring, mind you, I’m in the middle of a training camp, dog tired. “I get my ass whooped every week in sparring, here and there. I’m a gamer I show up when it’s time to. To go around and talk about that was kind of a scumbag move to your paid sparring partner. You don’t hear other guys [say] ‘oh I beat him one round’. Sparring here and there when we trained, it was just an unwritten rule that you don’t do. Kind of a weird move by [Anderson].”

‘Darth’ will look to settle the score with Anderson once and for all. With a win over the rising Anderson, he will not only remove doubt from their past sparring sessions but will add another level of confidence as the former champion seeks to regain his gold.

Ryan Bader vs. Corey Anderson will take place at Bellator 268 on October 16th, live from Phoenix, Arizona.