‘Rumble’ Johnson Stops Jose Augusto In Return – Bellator 258 Results (Highlights)

Get ready to rumble. The highly anticipated comeback of Anthony Johnson is finally here.

Johnson makes his Bellator debut against Jose Augusto on short notice in his first fight in four years. ‘Pitbull brothers’ product Jose Augusto looks to play spoiler to the return of ‘Rumble’ in the last Grand Prix quarterfinals.

Round 1:

Johnson starts off the round in the middle of the cage. He gets right to work attacking the legs of Augusto with kicks. Rumble would push the pace looking for an early KO of the Brazilian. Augusto looked to combat the aggression with counters. While looking for openings, Augusto would hurt his right hand while hitting the head of Johnson,

Noticing his opponent’s weakness, Johnson would go for the kill. The fight would turn into a slug fest with Rumble rocking Augusto midway into the fight. However, Augusto would make a comeback of his own, knocking down the former UFC title challenger late into the round. Augusto would look to secure a rear-naked choke, however Rumble would slip out and look for a takedown. He would later get the fight down to the mat and unleashed some good ground and pound to end the round.

Round 2:

Augusto would look continue his work, tagging Rumble with his own selection of shots. The success would stop though. All it takes is one shot for Johnson. That popular phrase would work its wonders once again as Johnson landed a huge haymaker to brutally KO Augusto early in the second round.

Official Result: Anthony Johnson def. Jose Augusto via KO (punches) — Round 2, 1:30

Check out the highlights below:

ANTHONY RUMBLE JOHNSON TURNS OFF THE LIGHT😳 #Bellator258 #MMATwitter



pic.twitter.com/Xjkd9RLqC1 — JFo The MMA Journalist🇺🇸 – Jake Foley (@JFoMMATalk) May 8, 2021

O nocaute brutal do cavalo Anthony Johnson pra cima do brasileiro Gugu Azevedo, no Bellator. Detalhe: Gugu possivelmente quebrou a mão no primeiro round e quase nocauteou Rumble. pic.twitter.com/xPLgSSfzAA — Igor Melotto 🥋 (@MMAmelotto) May 8, 2021

How close was @joseaugustomma to shocking the world in Round 1? 😱



But it wasn't meant to be… #Bellator258 rolls on live on @SHOsports 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HRWkLk4EQz — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) May 8, 2021