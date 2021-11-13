Marcos Rogerio de Lima Blitzes Ben Rothwell In 32 Seconds – UFC Vegas 42 Results (Highlights)

A heavyweight contest between Ben Rothwell and Marcos Rogerio de Lima is taking place now (Saturday, Nov 13, 2021) at UFC Vegas 42.

Round 1

Rogerio de Lima connects with a couple of low kicks before rocking Rothwell with a right hand early on! Rogeria de Lima just unloads and blitzes Rothwell against the fence who eventually gets dropped. Referee Herb Dean did a poor job of deciding whether to stop it or not but eventually does as Rothwell fell to the ground. A big win for the Brazilian!

Official Result: Marcos Rogerio de Lima defeated Ben Rothwell via knockout (R1, 0:32).

Check out the highlights below:

Wasting NO time, @Pezao011 gets it done in under 1 minute ⏱ [ #UFCVegas42 | Main Card Live NOW on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/a3W6Nb5C9S — UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2021