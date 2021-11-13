 Skip to Content

Marcos Rogerio de Lima Blitzes Ben Rothwell In 32 Seconds – UFC Vegas 42 Results (Highlights)

Rogerio de Lima made quick work of Rothwell in their heavyweight co-headliner at UFC Vegas 42 on Saturday night.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Abhinav Kini

Marcos Rogerio de Lima Blitzes Ben Rothwell In 32 Seconds – UFC Vegas 42 Results (Highlights)
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

A heavyweight contest between Ben Rothwell and Marcos Rogerio de Lima is taking place now (Saturday, Nov 13, 2021) at UFC Vegas 42.

Round 1

Rogerio de Lima connects with a couple of low kicks before rocking Rothwell with a right hand early on! Rogeria de Lima just unloads and blitzes Rothwell against the fence who eventually gets dropped. Referee Herb Dean did a poor job of deciding whether to stop it or not but eventually does as Rothwell fell to the ground. A big win for the Brazilian!

Official Result: Marcos Rogerio de Lima defeated Ben Rothwell via knockout (R1, 0:32).

Check out the highlights below:

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Khaos Williams
Khaos Williams Starches Miguel Baeza In Final Frame - UFC Vegas 42 Results (Highlights)
← Read Last Post
Max Holloway
Max Holloway Bests Yair Rodriguez In Five-Round War - UFC Vegas 42 Results (Highlights)
Read Next Post →