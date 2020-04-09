Rose Namajunas OUT of UFC 249 for “Undisclosed Reasons”

“Thug” Rose Namajunas Out of UFC 249 for Reasons Unknown

UFC 249 has probably undergone more changes than any fight card in mixed martial arts history. It’s also happening during one of the biggest viral epidemics in modern history. Due to a global virus sweeping planet Earth, UFC 249’s original main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson was ruined for the 5th time. Furthermore, the location of the card went from Brooklyn, NY to the Tachi Palace Casino and Resort in California. Now, another curveball has been thrown in the card as co-main eventer Rose Namajunas has been forced to withdraw from her fight.

Report of Rose Out of UFC 249

“Thug” Rose was originally scheduled to face Jessica Andrade in the events co-main event slot. The match would have served as a rematch for Namajunas after losing to Andrade via a vicious slam KO at UFC 237. However, it was reported by Marcelo Russio of SporTV.com that Rose wouldn’t be competing on the card.

BREAKING: Rose Namajunas is out of the UFC 249. By ⁦@raphamarinho⁩ and ⁦@vevyrodrigues⁩ https://t.co/IhUOZBOuiA — Marcelo Russio (@MarceloRussio) April 8, 2020

As of now, the reason for Rose’s removal from the card is unknown. However, like the rest of the card, it’s possible that the global virus affected the retraction in some capacity. Also, at the moment, there is no information pertaining to Jessica Andrade and if she will remain on the card.

Saving the Crumbling Card

It will be interesting to see if the UFC can find a new opponent for Andrade on such short notice. UFC 249 is scheduled to take place in just 10 days. And, with so many different travel restrictions and major cities on lockdown, it’s going to be a difficult task for the promotion to give Jessica a new opponent.

Heavyweights Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik were expected to be the main event portion of the ESPN prelims. Now that the co-main event has fallen apart, it would make sense if the fight was moved up higher into that position on the card.