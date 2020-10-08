Chances are, the first thing that springs to mind when you think of Ronda Rousey, is her insane knack for snatching armbars. She recently broke down what makes her armbar so potent and more, while trying to consume extremely spicy hot wings.

Despite her rather lackluster and poorly handled departure from the UFC, the effect Rousey had on the sport of MMA is not to be questioned. She is singlehandedly the reason women are in the UFC, and she used her Olympic-level Judo skills to armbar her way to several UFC title defenses. While her apparent lack of evolution led to her eventual downfall, she was undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with during her prime.

Ronda Rousey Reveals Her Technique For Killer Armbars

With something equating a patented finishing move, fans have long wondered what it is that makes Ronda Rousey so good at Armbars. Speaking on the most recent episode of Hot Ones, the Olympic medalist revealed the techniques that she uses to secure the arm and get the tap. Not only that, but she explained why her mom made her focus so heavily on the technique, while growing up and learning Judo.

“The elbow only goes a certain way, the knee only goes a certain way, and the ankle only goes a certain way,” Rousey said. “They’re not like a durable joint, so it only takes a few pounds of pressure to dislocate somebody’s elbow. It actually started in my Judo days. My mom, her philosophy was ‘If you throw somebody, they can just not count it. If you get somebody in a pin, they can just tell you to get up. If you get somebody in a choke, they can tell you to get up and the person takes a deep breath and they’re fine. But if you get somebody in an armbar and you break their arm and they don’t count it, the other person only has one arm and if you lose to that person then you deserve to lose. So you should just get really good at armbars. “A lot of people would teach that you’re supposed to turn your toes in and squeeze with your knees,” Ronda Rousey continued. “Where I would always cross my ankles and bring my heels into my butt and open my knees. I remember watching the commentary for one of my fights and one of the commentators were like ‘She just needs to squeeze her knees a little bit,’ and I’m like ‘Shut the f–k up! You don’t even know what you’re talking about, okay? My armbar’s perfect, f–k you!'”

Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta Fly In Chicken Wings For Ronda

One of the things that Ronda Rousey liked to do after every win in the UFC, was eat a ton of chicken wings. Naturally, given the nature of Hot Ones, this is a topic that was brought up. Interestingly enough, Ronda has a framed photograph of what she referred to as the best chicken wings she has ever eaten, but the story behind them is what is crazy. Apparently after her win over Bethe Correra in 2015, Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta actually flew in a special sauce from and chef to make these wings specially for her.

“This was after I beat Bethe Correra in Brazil, went total Rocky IV on that s–t,” Rousey explained. “Dana and Lorenzo, they actually flew down the sauce from Anchor Bar, and they flew a chef down from Sao Paulo. They had these wings all specially made with a chef from a different city, with a sauce from a different country. It was the best.”

That is absolutely a unique and wild situation for Ronda Rousey to go through. It was no secret that Dana and Lorenzo were big fans of her, but this is next level special treatment. This would wind up being her last victory in the UFC, so perhaps that is another reason this memory is so special.