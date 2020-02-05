Joe Rogan Tops Forbes’ List Of Highest-Earning Podcasters

Rogan Was Highest-Earning Podcaster In 2019

UFC commentator Joe Rogan is officially the highest-earning podcaster in the world.

In addition to his analyst and commentating duties for the UFC, Rogan hosts “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast where he interviews mixed martial arts fighters, conspiracy theorists, celebrities and even presidential candidates.

These videos are uploaded on YouTube and generate millions of views within hours while the show is also the No. 1 podcast according to Apple, with over 190 million downloads per month.

And according to Forbes, Rogan makes quite a lot with the podcast — they estimate him to have earned a remarkable $30 million in 2019.

That is double the earnings of Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, who came in second with their “My Favorite Murder” podcast.

As per Forbes, earnings figures “include revenue from advertising on a host’s flagship program only, as well as ancillary revenue from touring, paid memberships and other media (like books and YouTube videos) derived from it.”

“He’s delivering scale and engagement,” Tom Webster, senior vice president at Edison Research said. “He’s the No. 1 in terms of reach in the U.S.”

Here is the top five according to Forbes:

Joe Rogan – The Joe Rogan Experience – $30 million Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark – My Favorite Murder – $15 million Dave Ramsey – The Dave Ramsey Show – $10 million Dax Shephard – Armchair Expert – $9 million Bill Simmons – The Bill Simmons Show – $7 million