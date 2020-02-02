Joe Rogan Reveals Body Transformation Following Carnivore Diet

Rogan Loses The Belly Fat

UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s body has transformed after following the carnivore diet.

Rogan received a lot of flak for his bloated physique when he was weighing himself during a December episode of his podcast.

Looking to make a change to his body after getting fat-shamed, Rogan decided to follow a carnivore diet where he strictly ate nothing but meat and eggs for the month of January.

A month has passed and the results can be seen by all as Rogan showed what his body looked like now in an Instagram post.

“I did the carnivore diet for all of January,” he said in the video. “I lost 12 pounds, gained a ton of energy. My energy levels were completely flat the whole month. No ups and downs from crashing after eating. I had a belly and a lot of people made fun of me, fat shamed me. I lost all my fat. Lost all the belly, lost my love handles. “I don’t know if I’m going to keep eating like this but it was tremendously beneficial. … I went into this thing thinking this carnivore diet was wacky. But this is as good as I’ve felt for a long time and this is just one month.”

Maybe the carnivore diet is something more people should follow if they’re looking to shed the weight?