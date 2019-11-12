The Rock Diverts Nate Diaz’s Post UFC 244 Remarks

The Rock Responds to Nate Diaz’s Comments

Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson was an integral piece of UFC 244 that helped propel the event to new success. The Rock made a promise to Jorge Masvidal that if he defeated Nate Diaz for the ‘BMF’ title, that he would place it around Masvidal’s waist. Keeping his word, Rock soaked at the moment and enjoyed the UFC crowd. He was all smiles and happy to be part of such an iconic event in the UFC’s history. However, Diaz wasn’t thrilled at Rock’s participation. Especially being on the opposing side. Diaz had some words about The Rock’s alliance with Masvidal, and The Rock recently responded to those comments.

The aftermath of UFC 244 caused an uproar all across the MMA community. Whether people were excited about for the ‘BMF’ title or talking about Kevin Lee’s vicious KO of Gregor Gillespie, 244 was a night to remember.

Nate Diaz Speaks on The Rock

During the post-fight interviews for the event, Nate Diaz had some choice comments for The Rock. In a nutshell, Diaz wasn’t really feeling The Rock’s biased behavior towards Jorge Masvidal.

“F**k ‘The Rock,’ too, man! That mother****er over here playing me. Seeing him over there, smiling with Masvidal. Should have had Mike Tyson handing out a belt, if anybody. I didn’t give a f**k about no belt anyway, but he can get it, too,” said Diaz during the presser.

The Rock Responds

The Rock got word of Nate’s comments. Recently, he was featured as a guest on Ariel Helwani’s ESPN MMA Show. During his interview with Ariel, he spoke about Nate’s comments and his approach to UFC 244 in general.

“He (Nate Diaz) is as advertised. Nate, he gets it. He knows that me and Jorge… we’re boys, we’re from Miami. We have a lot of deep connections down there,” explained The Rock. “A lot of the fighters we know, a lot of the coaches and trainers that we know, a lot of the gyms that we’ve been to down there. So there’s a connection, so no I was totally fine with it (Nate’s comments). He gets it.”

Calling it Down the Middle

As expected Rocky did what was best for business. Additionally, it’s refreshing to see an elite entertainer understand the demeanor of a mixed martial artist, and not take it personally. Even though he was pulling for his Miami brother to get a victory, he promoted the entire event and not just Jorge.

However, if Nate Diaz continues to run his mouth about “The Great One,” he might end up smelling what The Rock is cooking.