Robert Whittaker Relieved To Not Be Champ: ‘I Didn’t Really Like It Too Much’

Robert Whittaker Reveals That He Did Not Enjoy Being Champion

Robert Whittaker did not seem too heartbroken to lose his UFC Middleweight title. Now he explains why that was the case.

Whittaker lost his title to Israel Adesanya, at UFC 243, in October. Following the defeat, the Aussie did not seem too torn up. He maintained a positive attitude in the post-fight presser. Moreover, his demeanor was that of someone who was almost relieved.

As he explains, Whittaker was indeed a bit happy not having the belt anymore. Speaking to ESPN recently, he opened up a bit about the pressures he felt, being champion.

“I didn’t really like it that much. It’s one of those things that, it comes with some pros, but i don’t know,the cons really starting distracting me. like There’s a lot of media, and a lot of expectations and a lot of self-imposed pressure. It didn’t agree with me super well.”

Whittaker continued, explaining how things have always been just about fighting to him.

“I’ve always been the sort of guy that just likes to fight. I like the challenge, I like the next opponent. I like just trying to work out how i am going to beat you. Another thing is, I love being the underdog. I love people just writing me off, and being like, ‘You’re going to lose.’ I love the struggle.”

Robert Whittaker is not the only champion to express feelings like this. Nevertheless, it is still impressive to see someone being so honest about it. Although he did say that losing the belt has made him hungry again, he does not need it to be happy.