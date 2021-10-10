(Video) Joe Riggs Knocks Out Melvin Guillard In 59 Seconds At BKFC Montana

Melvin Guillard lost again, and it’s time to show some concern now.

The former UFC lightweight took on fellow UFC alumni Joe Riggs in the main event of BKFC Montana last night in Billings in a contest that didn’t last long at all.

After coming out aggressive, Guillard found himself on the floor thanks to a Riggs left hand (and slight push). He didn’t get back to his feet either as the contest lasted just 59 seconds.

You can watch it below:

For Guillard, it’s another knockout loss as he is 0-4 under the BKFC banner. The 38-year-old is also winless in his last 10 MMA outings with his last combat sports win coming in November 2017 at a BKB event.

Given the recent death of BKFC fighter Justin Thornton, it may be time to consider whether it’s worth having Guillard fight in bare knuckle boxing anymore.

Riggs, meanwhile, improved to 3-1-1 with the promotion.

“I just want the belt,” Riggs said during his post fight interview. “I don’t care what weight, I want that f*cking belt.”

Here are the full results from BKFC Fight Night Montana:

Joe Riggs def. Melvin Guillard knockout (punch) – Round 1, 0:59

Christine Ferea def. Calista Silgado via knockout (punches) – Round 3, 1:34

Lloyd Mix def. Brett Fields via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 0:14

Leo Bercier def. Luis Villasenor via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 1:26

Tom Shoaff def. Josh Wright via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 1:25

Bryant Acheson def. Josh Watson via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 0:30

Jade Masson-Wong def. Crystal Pittman via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) – Round 3, 0:21

Dallas Davison def. JorDan Christensen via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) – Round 2, 2:00

James Dennis Sawyer Depee def. James Dennis via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:01

Kai Stewart def. Darrick Gates via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:24