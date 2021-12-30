(Video) Joe Riggs Gives Brutal Beatdown To Keyboard Warrior, Including 7 Knockdowns

Don’t mess with ‘Diesel’.

This is the lesson a young buck learned earlier this month when he waltzed into former UFC fighter Joe Riggs’ gym. According to Riggs, this guy had been talking trash for days on end, claiming he’s ‘the best bareknuckle boxer in the world’.

This wouldn’t sit well with Joe Riggs, who unlike him, is actually signed to BKFC.

Riggs Takes Him On

With the massive claim said, Riggs gave him a chance to prove it. It would go nothing but south for this amateur. A bare-knuckle boxing session would be put on by the two. However, it looked more like a death sentence, rather than a fight.

The trash talker would get rocked by Riggs in less than 7 seconds of getting in the boxing ring with him. He would show get up, only to be dropped by the former UFC fighter again. It was clear who the better fighter was, but the young man showed no quit.

The amateur was caught with a punch again, going down 4 seconds after he initially got up. The fight itself was turning into a bloody massacre. Even after being dropped 3 times, his ego would get the better of him. He refused to let the fight be over, getting up each time with more blood and bruises on his face.

Riggs’ Response

In under two minutes, the self-proclaimed best of bare-knuckle boxing, would be knocked down 7 times. Riggs would speak on the brutal outcome of the fight.

“When boys come to play with men,” Riggs wrote about the beatdown. “This guy came in day after day talking shit, saying he’s the best bareknuckle boxer in the world. We wanted to give him a taste of what he was asking for.”

From the looks of it, that was more than just a taste. That was a buffet of brutality, given by no other than BKFC’s Joe Riggs.

Riggs had a record of 8-1-1 in MMA and even had a stint in the UFC. After parting ways with the promotion, ‘Diesel’ would make a crossover into bare-knuckle boxing. He has only lost once in the ring, having fought 6 times. He last defeated Melvin Guillard in less than a minute back in October.