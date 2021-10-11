Melvin Guillard Goes Under The Knife Following BKFC KO Loss

Melvin Guillard is recovering after suffering yet another brutal knockout loss.

On Oct. 9, Guillard shared the BKFC ring with fellow former UFC fighter Joe Riggs. Guillard was knocked out cold in the opening round with one punch. Guillard is now 2-6 in bare-knuckle boxing. He also hasn’t won a combat sports fight since Nov. 2017, which was contested in bare-knuckle boxing.

Melvin Guillard took to his Instagram account to reveal he had five orbital fractures, which required surgery.

“Just found out at 3:15 a.m. I have five fractures in my orbital so I will be having surgery today just wanted to get my fans friends and family the news I’ll be okay just keep me in your prayers I’ll be lying if I said I wasn’t a little scared right now we’ll see what happens.”

Concern For Melvin Guillard

Many within the MMA community have voiced their concerns over Guillard still being booked for fights in 2021. He’s had over 60 pro fights when you combine his MMA and bare-knuckle bouts. Guillard is also far removed from his prime, which has many calling for athletic commissions and promoters to do their due diligence and prevent him from fighting going forward.

Time will tell if this is the wake-up call that Guillard needs or if he’ll keep fighting.