Hector Lombard Blinds Joe Riggs, Gets Into Brawl After Win – BKFC 18 (Highlights)

Hector Lombard gets it done.

The former MMA star isn’t just known for picking up a title in Bellator. Lombard can add BKFC Cruiserweight gold to his blood-covered resume.

This weekend, Lombard would secure victory in the co-main event of BKFC 18 in Miami, Florida. It was a hard fought battle, but Lombard would eventually come out on top. The bare-knuckle brawler would need 4 rounds to TKO his opponent Joe Riggs.

The result would come at the expense of one of Rigg’s eyes, that was injured by one of Lombard’s lunging punches. With Riggs not being able to see, he was not able to continue the fight he worked so hard for. There was a new king of the Cruiserweights.

After being crowned the new Cruiserweight Champion of the world, it wouldn’t take long for Lombard to continue fighting after the contracted bout with Riggs took place. It wasn’t a rematch with Riggs but an altercation with another challenger: Lorenzo Hunt.

Hunt, while walking up on Lombard, would appear to be the hunter, spewing words to the champ. But in fact, he was the hunted as Lombard hit him with 2 punches. Joe Riggs, after losing the title fight, would be the hero, pulling and separating Lombard from this new rival.

Lombard vs Riggs. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/RGeFvIICKu — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) June 27, 2021