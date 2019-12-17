Jon Jones Feels No Threat Against Dominick Reyes

Jon Jones Not Concerned By “Left Hand” Of Dom Reyes

At this point in his career, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has seen it all. From legendary title defenses to having to adapt to a new generation of fighter, it seems like Jon’s confidence won’t allow him to accept the idea of defeat. At UFC 247, Jones will take on a surging contender in Dominick Reyes. However, Jon doesn’t view Reyes as a threat to his title at all. In fact, he views Reyes under the mantra of “many have tried, and many have failed.”

Jon Speaks About Reyes

UFC 247 is set to take place on February 8th in Houston, Texas. In order to promote the event, the UFC held a press conference in which both Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes were in attendance. During the conversation, Jones let Reyes know that he was just another cog in the machine when it comes to defending greatness.

You’re just a piece in the puzzle. I’m trying to be great, bro, and you’re just a part of it. You’re just a small part of it, said Jones to Reyes. “The only way you can possibly win this fight is to catch me with a left. We all know that. I could submit you, I could out-wrestle you, I can kickbox you to death. I’m going to get you. I’m going to get you, Dominick. You know it. You’re a one-trick pony. We saw your highlight reel. It was straight left, straight left, straight left.”

Jon on Finding Motivation at 205lbs

Jon has stated in the past that he actually lacks being excited to fight Reyes. Well, not just Reyes, but the entire crop of contenders in the 205lb division who have yet to truly make their stamp as a household name.

Had a chip on my shoulder against Gus. Fighting Smith Santos Dominic??? I’m having a hard time even talking shit to this last dude. They all say the same lame shit.. I want a fight to be excited about — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 23, 2019

However, for Jones, he also believes in never taking any opponent lightly. Especially because he has noticed throughout his dominate career that when a fighter underestimates an opponent, they usually lose.