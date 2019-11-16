Report: Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes Targeted For UFC 247 Main Headliner

Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes In The Works For UFC 247 In February

Current UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and undefeated contender Dominick Reyes will clash in the main headliner of UFC 247 in February as per BJPenn’s Chris Taylor.

Per sources, verbal agreements are in place for Jon Jones to put his light heavyweight title on the line against undefeated contender Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 on Feb. 8 in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center.

Both contenders have been going back and forth on social media for the past month. Rising 205-pounds contender Corey Anderson who’s coming off a TKO win over Johnny Walker has been campaigning for Jones fight; however, it seems UFC head honcho Dana White and promotion has other plans.

Jones (25-1, 1 NC) last fought back in July at UFC 239, where he outlasts Brazilian knockout artist Thiago Santos.

Dominick “The Dominator” Reyes is coming off a first-round knockout win over former middleweight champion Chris Weidman at UFC on ESPN 6 last month. He improved his score to 12-0 overall with 6-0 under the UFC umbrella.

What do you think who’ll win?