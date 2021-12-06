Rashad Evans Out Of Retirement, Returns At Eagle FC 44

‘Suga’ is back. And no, we’re not talking about Sean O’Malley, who returns this weekend.

We’re talking about the original ‘Suga’, Rashad Evans. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion is coming out of retirement, come 2022.

His return has been rumored for quite some time now. Evans would even call out influencer Logan Paul for a boxing match earlier this year, but it now looks like he has other plans in mind.

It Won’t Be In The UFC

However, Evans won’t be competing in the UFC Octagon. While he remains on good terms with the UFC, being on the broadcast team, he is no longer under UFC contract as a fighter. The former champ would be released from the promotion after suffering 5 losses in a row. His last dance would come against top contender, Anthony Smith, where he was knocked out in round 1.

Evans would hang up the gloves for good after that, but it appears the itch to fight again has shown up for ‘Suga.’

Evans To Eagle FC

With the desire to compete once more, came along an opportunity. Evans has signed to fight for Eagle FC, an MMA promotion owned by former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Russian promotion will fly into the United States for their first time, holding their US debut in Miami, Florida early next year.

Three years after stepping away from MMA, Evans will fight once again at Eagle FC 44 on Jan. 28 in Miami. His opponent is still to be decided. It will also be at Evans’ native home of 205lbs. First reported by Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports.

UFC Hall of Famer @SugaRashadEvans will come out of retirement to fight on @TeamKhabib's first US card on Jan 28 in Miami at Eagle FC 44. Plans are for it to be a light heavyweight bout, but not opponent yet — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) December 6, 2021

Evans won’t be the only big name competing during the night. The main event of Eagle FC 44 has been revealed to be a heavyweight fight between Tyrone Spong vs. ‘Bigfoot’ Silva.

Rashad Evans is winless in his last 5, however the 42 year-old looks to turn things around with a rebound in January.

How will Rashad Evans do in his return to MMA?