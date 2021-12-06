 Skip to Content

Rashad Evans Out Of Retirement, Returns At Eagle FC 44

Rashad Evans isn't done with MMA just yet.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Chris De Santiago

Rashad Evans Out Of Retirement, Returns At Eagle FC 44
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

‘Suga’ is back. And no, we’re not talking about Sean O’Malley, who returns this weekend. 

We’re talking about the original ‘Suga’, Rashad Evans. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion is coming out of retirement, come 2022. 

His return has been rumored for quite some time now. Evans would even call out influencer Logan Paul for a boxing match earlier this year, but it now looks like he has other plans in mind. 

It Won’t Be In The UFC

However, Evans won’t be competing in the UFC Octagon. While he remains on good terms with the UFC, being on the broadcast team, he is no longer under UFC contract as a fighter. The former champ would be released from the promotion after suffering 5 losses in a row. His last dance would come against top contender, Anthony Smith, where he was knocked out in round 1. 

Evans would hang up the gloves for good after that, but it appears the itch to fight again has shown up for ‘Suga.’ 

Evans To Eagle FC

With the desire to compete once more, came along an opportunity. Evans has signed to fight for Eagle FC, an MMA promotion owned by former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Russian promotion will fly into the United States for their first time, holding their US debut in Miami, Florida early next year. 

Three years after stepping away from MMA, Evans will fight once again at Eagle FC 44 on Jan. 28 in Miami. His opponent is still to be decided. It will also be at Evans’ native home of 205lbs. First reported by Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports.

Evans won’t be the only big name competing during the night. The main event of Eagle FC 44 has been revealed to be a heavyweight fight between Tyrone Spong vs. ‘Bigfoot’ Silva. 

Rashad Evans is winless in his last 5, however the 42 year-old looks to turn things around with a rebound in January. 

How will Rashad Evans do in his return to MMA?

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Sean O Malley Aljamain Sterling Petr Yan
Sean O'Malley Offers Prediction For Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2
← Read Last Post
Jake Paul Tommy Fury
Jake Paul On Tommy Fury's Withdrawal: "He Tried For A Way Out"
Read Next Post →