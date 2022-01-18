UFC Hall Of Famer Rashad Evans Reveals Why He Signed With Eagle FC

Rashad Evans has explained why Eagle FC was the perfect landing spot for his comeback.

Evans hasn’t competed in MMA since June 2018. That’s about to change as he will be making his return at Eagle FC 44 on Jan. 28. His opponent will be Gabriel Checco.

Why Rashad Evans Choose Eagle FC

Rashad Evans spoke to MMAFighting‘s Damon Martin for a new edition of Fighter vs. Writer. During the podcast, Evans detailed his decision to sign with Eagle FC, which is owned by former UFC Lightweight Champion and future Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“I really liked what Khabib was doing. I really liked what they did with the space and where they wanted to take it and stuff like that, the vision that they have at Eagle. To fight for somebody who’s a former fighter and still have that mindset, still have his pulse on what a fighter needs was something that appealed to me as well.”

Evans went on to say that coming out of retirement simply boiled down to finding the right set of circumstances and finding his love for the sport of MMA once again.

“It all about the right timing, the right opportunity. You know, ever since I retired I’ve been making my way back to MMA as far as my love for it and the feeling that I had for it when I originally started, because towards the end of my career I just kinda fizzled out to the point where I really didn’t wanna be in there and I wasn’t really connected to the fight and I really wasn’t bringing forth the part of myself that I know I can bring forth. “So, it was bittersweet towards the end of my career in the UFC but through the years of training afterward, I started to find that love again for fighting and fighting for MMA. So, I was like, ‘You know what? Let me just do it one more time for the one time.'”

“Suga” is 42 years old and far from the prime of his career. Still, Evans is hoping that his newfound spark in MMA can lead him to some fulfilling moments before he truly decides to walk away.