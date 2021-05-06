(Video) Washington Capitals and New York Rangers Fight 6 Times in One Game

The UFC isn’t the only form of entertainment that results in an all-out brawl. In fact, the UFC and the NHL have a lot in common as far as aggression, as well as celebrations. While a standard UFC main card can range from four to five fights, Capitals forward Tom Wilson ignited the New York Rangers to go on a revenge tour, resulting in six fights during one game.

Tom Wilson’s Track Record

The aura of Tom Wilson has become somewhat notorious. This was due to Wilson taking cheap shots at Artemi Panarin and Pavel Buchnevich two nights ago in a previous match. Wilson, who is a repeat offender of aggressive behavior, charged up the Rangers, and they took their shots at him immediately in one of the most frightful hockey games ever.

Rangers and Capitals Brawl

The Rangers were ready to revenge because Wilson was barely penalized for his actions against Panarin and Buchnevich. He was only given was given a $5000 fine, which is hardly anything considering that Wilson’s current contract is valued at 1.1 million dollars. Nonetheless, the Rangers stated in regards to the actions of Wilson.

“The New York Rangers are extremely disappointed that Capitals forward Tom Wilson was not suspended for his horrifying act of violence last night at Madison Square Garden,” said the Rangers in a statement Tuesday. “Wilson is a repeat offender with a long history of these type of acts. We find it shocking that the NHL and their department of player safety failed to take the appropriate action and suspend him indefinitely. Wilson’s dangerous and reckless actions caused an injury to Artemi Panarin that will prevent him from playing again this season.

A LINE BRAWL to start of the Caps and Rangers. Fitting. pic.twitter.com/UdGHJYfYCe — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) May 5, 2021

As soon as the match began, a brawl ensued straight from the face-off. Three fights simultaneously started the night, starting the revenge tour of the Rangers.

More Fights

Shortly after, another fight broke out, resulting in the fifth altercation within four minutes of the battle.

More fights in #Rangers #Capitals this is a brawl and absolute madness at the garden pic.twitter.com/Yut2wUhfPM — NYSportsCast (@NYSportCast) May 5, 2021

“More fights in Rangers (vs) Capitals. This is a brawl and absolute madness at the garden,” said NY Sportcast.

The NHL assessed 100 penalty minutes combined between the Rangers and the Capitals. And that was just the first period of the game.

Sadly for fight fans, there are only three games left in the NHL season, and these teams won’t face each other again.

Until next year.