Video: Hockey Goalie Scores Goal, Hits Conor McGregor’s Billionaire Strut

Why would Middle Easy ever post a hockey highlight?

Only when that hockey highlight contains a goalie hitting a perfect Billionaire Strut in celebration. Stick around to the very end of this clip to see this wonderful act of braggadocio.

You have to give that man his propers. I barely have the balls to Billionaire Strut on solid ground. This guy not only crushed it, but he was on ice skates and in full goalie gear. Elect this man as mayor of Sioux Falls. Shit, elect him governor of South Dakota. His entire campaign can be based off doing the Billionaire Strut.

That’s the type of politician America needs right now.

